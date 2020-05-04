Sheriff: Man charged with murder for Georgia apartment shooting

article

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office have charged a man with murder connected to a shooting at an apartment building on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the Retreat at Ragan apartment complex Sunday around 10 a.m. after a caller reported finding a woman shot.

When they got to the scene, deputies found the victim, 29-year-old Ashley Heberling, lying outside of her apartment.

Medics transported Heberling to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

App users click here for live updates

During the investigation, deputies identified a suspect, 27-year-old Randy Singleton Jr., who they say fled the scene before they arrived.

Advertisement

Singleton turned himself in to investigators Sunday night, and was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He's currently being held without bond on the charge of murder.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts