Sheriff: Hundreds of kilograms of meth seized in Georgia investigation

Georgia law enforcement have three men and seized hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine in an investigation in Hall and Gwinnett Counties.

Officials say the searches by the Gainesville and Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad happened in both counties on Aug. 12.

In total, agents seized around 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately $45,000 in cash.

Three suspects, 25-year-old Almarud Duarte, 26-year-old Kevin Tello, and 36-year-old Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco were arrested and charged in connection to the sale and trafficking of the drug.

All three men are booked into the Hall County Jail.

