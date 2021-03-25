Sheriff: Georgia man threatened to blow up buildings in Anthrax hoax letters

article

A Barnesville man is behind bars after being accused of sending terroristic threats to multiple Georgia officials.

Deputies say 54-year-old Travis Leroy Ball allegedly sent several threatening letters to the Jones County Sheriff and the Jones County Superior Court Clerk's Office.

In the letters, officials say Ball threatened to kill employees and blow up buildings.

The letters also contained a white powdery substance, which deputies say Ball claimed was Anthrax.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Ball's Barnesville home, they say they found additional letters that hadn't been mailed yet.

Officials say Ball had been arrested in 2017 for a similar offense.

Back then, he was accused of mailing threatening letters about Anthrax hoaxes to the State Bar of Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He had been sentenced to two years in federal prison with three years of supervised release in that investigation.

Officials have not said how many counts of terroristic threats Ball has been charged with during his recent arrest.

