Sheriff: Fayette County pastor charged with child molestation

A Fayette County pastor is under arrest and charged with child molestation.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a complaint in early January and charged David Hornbuckle with three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery.

According to the church's website, Hornbuckle is the lead pastor at Whitewater Church in Fayette County.

He is being held without bond in the Fayette County Jail.

