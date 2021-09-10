Sheriff: Catoosa County road rage confrontation ends with man shot dead

Catoosa County deputies are investigating an alleged road rage incident that ended with a man dead.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that the incident began when 34-year-old Jack Pedigo and Daniel Vaughn exchanged words while they were driving on Battlefield Parkway Monday.

According to investigators, Pedigo followed Vaughn home to the 200 block of Elm Avenue where they continued to argue and "threats erupted."

After Pedigo left to go to his own home on Three Notch Road, Vaughn called 911 to report the incident and the Sheriff's Office issued a "lookout" for Pedigo's vehicle.

Over an hour later, officials say Pedigo returned to Vaughn's house and Vaughn fired his weapon, killing the other man.

"This appears to be a tragic event that is a result of a couple of strangers who lost control of their emotions in a war of words," Sheriff Gary Sisk said in a statement.

Investigators have not filed any charges against Vaughn at this time while they continue their investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.