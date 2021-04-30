Sheriff: Bibb County deputy shoots driver after car chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a driver by a Bibb County deputy after a failed traffic stop Thursday night.
Officials say the incident started when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Ward Street and Amos Street around 11 p.m.
Instead of stopping, deputies say the driver drove off, leading to a short chase.
During the pursuit, officials say the deputy and driver exchanged gunfire.
The driver, who has not been named, was injured in the shooting and has been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No deputy was injured in the shooting.
The GBI and the Bibb County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Office will conduct their own internal investigations into the shooting.
Advertisement
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.