Sheriff: Bibb County deputy shoots driver after car chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a driver by a Bibb County deputy after a failed traffic stop Thursday night.

Officials say the incident started when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Ward Street and Amos Street around 11 p.m.

Instead of stopping, deputies say the driver drove off, leading to a short chase.

During the pursuit, officials say the deputy and driver exchanged gunfire.

The driver, who has not been named, was injured in the shooting and has been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputy was injured in the shooting.

The GBI and the Bibb County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Office will conduct their own internal investigations into the shooting.

