Sheriff: Student injured in shooting at Clayton State University

Law enforcement agents are searching for multiple people after a shooting at Clayton State University Sunday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when four individuals were visiting Laker Hall.

During the visit, officials say one of the individuals "discharged a weapon" hitting a student.

After the shot was fired, the assailants fled the Clayton State campus in a vehicle. There is currently no ongoing threat at the university.

Medics transported the injured student to a local hospital for treatment.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate what led up to the shooting and find the suspects. The identities of neither the victim nor suspects have been released.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

