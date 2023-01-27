Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton County following gunman's arrest, police say

article

The Clayton County Police Department shared photos of a smiling man in custody and two assault rifles, saying officers had arrested an armed suspect on Friday.

The incident triggered a shelter-in-place order near the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow. Someone reported a person was firing a rifle into the air.

Police said officers saw the person firing and set up a perimeter. Police said they tracked the unidentified suspect and took him into custody. Police said he refused to provide his name to officers.

Police said officers took two rifles from the man.

"Clayton County Police Officers did an outstanding job responding swiftly and efficiently in order to protect the citizens of Clayton County," the department said in a statement.