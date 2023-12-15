Shelter and Shelves hosting pet adoption event this weekend in Dunwoody

Local nonprofit organization Shelter and Shelves is set to host a pet adoption event this weekend at My Pets Vet in Dunwoody. The initiative aims to facilitate the adoption of dogs by covering adoption fees and providing a complimentary first exam for the newly adopted pets.

The event promises a diverse array of dogs of all sizes, making it an ideal opportunity for individuals or families looking to adopt or foster a furry companion. Shelter and Shelves works to rescue the most urgent dogs from shelters across metro Atlanta.

Pet enthusiasts and those considering expanding their families with a four-legged friend are encouraged to attend the event, taking place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at My Pets Vet in Dunwoody.