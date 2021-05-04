Police: Floyd County woman reportedly missing for days

article

Floyd County Police are asking searching for a missing woman and need your help to bring her home safely.

Officials with the Floyd County Police Department say 39-year-old Shanah Garrison left her home a few days ago with just a few clothes and without her service dog.

Garrison is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has green eyes and short brownish and blond hair.

Police believe she is with her silver Jeep Wranger with tag RDE1323.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Garrison, please call the Floyd County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.