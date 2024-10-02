Toddler in critical condition following DeKalb County shooting
DEKAlB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a toddler was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called out shortly after 5:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive near Rosewood Road.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
