Toddler in critical condition following DeKalb County shooting

October 2, 2024
DEKAlB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a toddler was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers were called out shortly after 5:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of Shamrock Drive near Rosewood Road.  

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. 

He was rushed to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury. 

Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.