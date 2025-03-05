Severe storms, falling trees leave over 8K Georgians without power

The Brief Crews are working to get power back online around North Georgia after the severe storms overnight. FOX 5 spotted multiple fallen trees that had blocked roads and snapped power lines. A high wind warning remains in effect until 7 a.m.



The severe storms overnight have left parts of Georgia dealing with large-scale power outages and fallen trees early Wednesday morning.

Crews are working to quickly get the situation under control and power back online for those in metro Atlanta who were affected by the high winds.

Georgia Power Outages

What we know:

In Atlanta's Woodland Hills neighborhood, FOX 5's Brooke Zauner found a massive tree blocking Briar Vista Terrace- taking down power lines along with it.

Some of the tree's branches appear to have hit cars parked by the road.

The tree was just one of those reported across the area, causing headaches for commuters and leaving residents in the dark.

Other incidents were reported on Shady Valley Drive, Ormewood Avenue, and Oak Drive.

According to Georgia Power's outage map, more than 10,000 homes in North Georgia remained without power as of 6 a.m.

Gilmer County schools canceled

Local perspective:

Gilmer County Schools have announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday due to power outages and road closures.

The county is asking all 12-month employees and administrators to still report to their schools.

Cherokee County trees down

Multiple fallen trees shut down roads in Cherokee County on Wednesday morning.

In an email to families, the Cherokee County School District said that they were seeing delays in school bus routes because of downed trees and traffic signal outages.

A downed tree covered Ridge Road in Canton, leading police to put up signs to block the area off to traffic.

In Holly Springs, Holly Street was closed from Marble Quarry to Childrers Road because of downed trees and fallen power lines. Officials are asking drivers to prepare for delays and look for alternate routes.