"Several" new Lovett School grads have COVID-19, school says

Several 2020 graduates of the Lovett School in Buckhead have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This information comes from school representatives not even a week after the school’s graduation parade.

It’s unclear where the first of an unspecified number of Lovett 2020 grads contracted the coronavirus, as the school, like others, has been closed since March.

There’s no telling if the virus spread at gatherings held away from the paces ferry road campus, but Lovett officials confirm the school held a makeshift graduation parade for the class of 2020.

Students were expected to stay in their respective cars for the drive-through graduation.

Saturday, just days after their May 17th parade, the head of the school, Meredyth Cole, and head nurse Shana Horan sent an email to parents saying in part:

“The school has been notified by several Class of 2020 families that their students have tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately the infectious nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be touched at some point, and we recognize how hard separation and missed milestones have been.”

The school denied an on-camera interview, but tells FOX 5:

“Families of the students diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with the appropriate healthcare professionals and Departments of Health.”

Lovett postponed its traditional graduation until late July and school is making preparations for classes this fall, although representatives say that is subject to change.