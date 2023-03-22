Several lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County closed due to wreck

Part of Interstate 85 is shutdown in Gwinnett County due to a serious crash.

According to Gwinnett County police, all southbound lanes of I-85 at Hamilton Road are blocked.

It's unclear how many people were injured, but police say there were "serious injuries."

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene where authorities were tending to a single vehicle. Traffic could be seen backed-up along the roadway, but vehicles were moving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX 5 over scene of a serious wreck on I-85 in Gwinnett County Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.