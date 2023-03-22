Several lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County closed due to wreck
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Part of Interstate 85 is shutdown in Gwinnett County due to a serious crash.
According to Gwinnett County police, all southbound lanes of I-85 at Hamilton Road are blocked.
It's unclear how many people were injured, but police say there were "serious injuries."
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene where authorities were tending to a single vehicle. Traffic could be seen backed-up along the roadway, but vehicles were moving.
SKYFOX 5 over scene of a serious wreck on I-85 in Gwinnett County Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
