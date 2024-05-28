Several injured, including 4 juveniles, during Cobb County crash May 27

A mother and her four children were hospitalized after a collision around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Austell and Pat Mell roads in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department.

Police say that a beige Chevrolet Equinox was headed north on Austell Road in the right travel lane when it struck a white Ford Econoline van crossing on Austell Road.

The collision caused the Chevrolet to rotate in a clockwise direction. During the rotation, one juvenile was ejected. The Chevrolet eventually came to a stop in the southbound lanes.

The Ford also spun clockwise and came to a stop on the raised concrete median

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox and four juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Eggleston Hospital. Two of the juveniles sustained serious injuries.

Police did not give the ages of anyone involved in the collision.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with visible injuries.

The collision is currently under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.