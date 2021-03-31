Expand / Collapse search
Several homes destroyed after massive fire breaks out at a Compton pallet yard

Massive fire breaks out at a pallet yard in Compton

Crews are working to take down a large pallet yard fire in Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. - A massive fire at a pallet yard destroyed several homes in Compton Wednesday evening.

Several homes destroyed after massive fire breaks out at a Compton pallet yard

Firefighters responded to a call in the 1200 block of North Rose Avenue around 5 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies have evacuated homes near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street. 

Fire crews from Compton, Santa Fe Springs, Downey and Los Angeles County were among those responding to the five-alarm fire. 

Officials did not specify what caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed three homes and damaged a fourth, Los Angeles County Fire said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Wednesday's massive blaze comes just weeks after a fire broke out at a different industrial site in Compton. No injuries were reported in the Feb. 2021 fire.

