Several families displaced after Forest Park apartment fire

Fire crews are investigating after a large fire at a Forest Park apartment complex left several people without a home Saturday afternoon.

According to Forest Park Fire and EMS, the fire broke out at the Fox Hall Apartments near Forest Park Middle School. A single apartment unit was on fire when crews arrived.

Crews worked to contain the flames, but the apartment did suffer heavy water damage.

Authorities confirmed people in a total of eight apartments were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross arrived on the scene to help the displaced families.

The Fire Marshall is working to learn what caused the fire.