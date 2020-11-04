3 injured in overnight stabbing near White House; several arrests made following Election Day protests

Police made several arrests overnight near the White House following Election Day protests and are also investigating a stabbing that left three people injured.

Officers say two people were arrested near 16th Street and H Street after a report for an assault. A man was also arrested near 16th Street and K Street after investigators say he crossed a police line that was set up near the White House.

Officials say three people were stabbed overnight just blocks from the White House. Officers say three men and a woman were stabbed around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. Detectives are looking for three suspects in the stabbing. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Protesters seen outside the White House after Election Day. On November 3, 2020 (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)

Activist and pro-Trump supporter, Bevelyn Beatty, claims she was one of the stabbing victims involved in the incident. Beatty made the claims in a live Instagram post to her account early Wednesday morning.

According to an online report by Newsweek, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, reported that he and other members were also injured in the stabbing.