Service dog stolen in armed carjacking, owner says

Frank Gonzalez was carjacked while getting gas at the Texaco gas station on Gresham Road in Dekalb county Saturday night.

Three armed men ambushed him. The man's dog was inside his vehicle when it was stolen.

"My dog go everywhere with me," Gonzalez told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "When you see me, you see my dog."

Frank Gonzalez says his dog "Blue," pictured above, was inside the car when he was carjacked outside the gas station.

The Marietta man pulled into the gas station at around 8:30 p.m. that night to get some gas, then went to the rear of the vehicle to give his dog some water. That's when surveillance video shows the suspects' greenish-brown SUV pull up to an adjacent pump.

The victim described what happened next.

"So as he (Blue) is drinking the water, I'm still on my knees, on one knee, and I get a tap on my back, kind of aggresive. As I get up and turn around there is a shotgun in my face."

Surveillance video shows three masked men jump out of the suspects' vehicle brandishing weapons. The 37-year-old victim said the man pointing the shotgun at him started making demands.

"He said, 'You know what time it is. Give me everything, give me everything. See who else in the car.' Then all three jumped in the car and they pulled off."

The carjackers fled in the victim's green Dodge Charger, taking Blue with them.

Gonzalez sufffers from PTSD. He says Blue is a registered service animal and helps ease his anxiety. He is offering a reward, no questions asked, in hopes of getting his dog back.

"I just want my dog that's it. Keep the car, I don't care. I just want my dog," said Gonzalez.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Dekalb County Police Department's South Investigations Unit at 404-286-7990.

