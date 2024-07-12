Deadly crash shuts down Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw

article

All lanes are back open after a deadly crash shut down a major Kennesaw road early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Earnest W. Barrett Parkway and Stilesboro Road NW.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple fire engines and police units at the intersection. SKYFOX 5 saw a single car had hit a traffic light pole, causing major damage.

Crews blocked all of Barrett Parkway's northbound lanes while they worked at the scene. Two right lanes of the southbound side of the parkway were also blocked, as were all lanes to the west of the intersection on Stilesboro Road.

At this time, officials have not shared any details about what led to the crash. A Medical Examiner has arrived at the scene.

Drivers should prepare for heavy delays and try Stanley Road or Kennesaw Due West Road as alternates.