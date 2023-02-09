Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta

article

Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores.

Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him.

According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 3, the man entered the Home Deport on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road, loaded a cart with $1,700 worth of wood flooring, and left without paying.

Investigators say the man has committed the same crime at other Home Depots around the area.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Henry County detectives at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or the police department's tip line at 770-220-7009.