Woman caught using fake money at Senoia Dollar General leads to big bust

Police in Senoia are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of passing $20 bills at a local Dollar General Store. There has been one arrest in the case.

What we know:

Police say it was good detective work that led to the arrest of a Norcross man on the radar of U. S. Secret Service agents for allegations of counterfeiting.

At the Senoia Police Department Monday afternoon, FOX 5 was there as they laid out the $200 in bogus bills that were used to buy gift cards at a Dollar General store on Highway 16 back in February.

They say the quality is pretty amazing.

Dollar General called police when they later discovered the money was fake. Police here are looking to identify a woman captured on surveillance video who is accused of passing the fake 20s.

They say they got a break from some security footage that captured the car leaving the parking lot.

What they're saying:

"With that video from a nearby surveillance camera, the detective was able to gain the vehicle’s license number," said Capt. Jason Ercole of the Senoia Police Department.

Police say they learned that Ramel Stallings, 37, of Norcross, had rented the car. They would later charge him with "party to the crime of counterfeiting."

Ramel Stallings (Credit: Senoia Police Department)

And here’s a twist. Senoia Police say Stalling was on the radar of the U.S. Secret Service after a bag of counterfeit money was left behind in a hotel room in Tennessee.

"He had actually checked out of a hotel room and left behind $1,300 in counterfeit money and those serial numbers matched the serial numbers of the bills that were used in Senoia," Ercole said.

Ercole said Senoia Police were grateful for the assistance of the Secret Service as well as the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

If you can help identify the woman, give the Senoia Police Department a call.