Sen. Warnock addresses need to pass U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing for new legislation that he says will create more good-paying jobs and economic growth in every state.

The Georgia Democrat said passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is a first step in passing the American Jobs Plan.

Senator Warnock joined MARTA's CEO Thursday to discuss the legislation.

"Making these crucial investments will spur and support jobs and job creation across the state by investing and revitalizing the state’s transportation infrastructure," Sen. Warnock said. "And when we talk infrastructure, we’re talking about transit, rail, ports, housing, broadband, and much more."

Senator Warnock Calls the measures critical, bipartisan legislation that will ensure America's manufacturing industries can continue to innovate and lead.

