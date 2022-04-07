Sen. Raphael Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) says he tested positive for COVID-19 following a routine test Thursday.

Warnock, who is vaccinated and boosted, tweeted that on the advice of his doctor, he plans to isolate. He also encouraged those who have not gotten a COVID-19 shot, to do so.

"Late this afternoon after a routine test, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate," Warnock said. "If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so."

Warnock is not the only member of Congress to test positive for the virus recently. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative earlier in the week, according to her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill.

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 10: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is seen after the Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The bipartisan package passed 69-30. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Ca Expand

