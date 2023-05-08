Sen. Ossoff announces money for Sweet Auburn businesses

Businesses along Atlanta's Auburn Avenue will soon get a boost from the federal government.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, announced Monday that Congress appropriated $500,000 to go to Sweet Auburn Works, an organization whose mission is to "preserve, revitalize, and promote the commercial and cultural legacy of the Sweet Auburn Historic District."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our state's economy in so many ways, and this historic Sweet Auburn District has extraordinary opportunity," said Sen. Ossoff.

Sweet Auburn has a long history in Atlanta. The area is home to Ebenezer Baptist Church and The King Center, and was a hub for the Civil Rights Movement. The community was also the location of some of Atlanta's first Black-owned businesses.

"The small business owners and entrepreneurs who are rooted right here in the Sweet Auburn community deserve a seat at the table as the city continues to grow," said Sen. Ossoff. "And so, the purpose of these resources is to ensure that they can take advantage of the opportunity presented by Atlanta's economic development rather than being displaced by it or driven out by it."

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, announced Congress approved a half-million dollars to go to Sweet Auburn Works, an organization whose mission is to "preserve, revitalize, and promote the commercial and cultural legacy of the Sweet Auburn Historic District" on May 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

Shanise Thomason owns The Weave Outlet and will be one of the business owners who benefits from the federal funding.

"It's going to help with our marketing resources," said Thomason. "We have really tried to grow our business back since the pandemic. We have really been struggling out here. So, it's really going to provide a better outlook out here and some foot traffic, so we're excited."