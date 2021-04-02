Sen. Ossoff announces $1.6 billion in funding for metro Atlanta schools

Senator Jon Ossoff spent Thursday afternoon at Cascade Elementary School in Atlanta announcing billions of dollars for schools in north Georgia.

Ossoff said thanks to the American Rescue Plan a combined $1.6 billion will go toward 20 different metro Atlanta school districts.

The top five districts that will receive the most money include:

Gwinnett County Schools: $265.2 million

DeKalb County Schools: $230.6 million

Clayton County Schools: $198.2 million

Atlanta Public Schools: $193 million

Cobb County Schools: $182.3 million

The Democratic senators said the money will help schools respond as effectively as possible during the pandemic.

During the press conference, the senator from Georgia also encourages everyone to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying there is a real risk of a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus. He urged all Georgians to wear a mask, avoid crowded gatherings, and to keep your distance. But most importantly, he called on everyone to step up and be vaccinated.

