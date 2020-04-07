Sen. Loeffler shares advice as Americans wait for coronavirus relief money

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Tuesday that help is on the way for Americans struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury should start to distribute direct stimulus payments to individuals and families as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act in the next two to three weeks.

"It's important that we see them really soon because many people have been without work," said Loeffler.

In order to expedite those funds, Loeffler suggested people who have not yet filed their 2019 taxes file them now and sign up for a direct deposit for any refund. That way, the stimulus money can also be deposited electronically. Paper checks will take longer for the government to process.

The CARES Act also offers options for small businesses through the Small Business Administration.

"This plan allows employers to get two months' worth of expenses forgiven. Not just payroll and benefits, but typical expenses like rent or mortgage and utilities," said Loeffler. "This keeps employees connected to the employer so that they not only have a paycheck but benefits."

Loeffler acknowledged there have been some bumps in the road as business owners try to apply for the SBA loans, but she asked them to be patient.

"Keep trying because the Treasury is well aware of these challenges and the [Federal Reserve] and they're working on a backstop program for the local banks," Loeffler explained. "The process is getting streamlined now."

She said her office is working with business owners to help walk them through the process.

"We have to rescue these businesses. The economic impact is tremendous," said Loeffler. "Over half of our workforce in America is employed by small businesses and small businesses represent the vast majority of companies in our country and they're the fabric of our communities as well."

