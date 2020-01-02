Semi-truck overturns at Gwinnett County gas station

Authorities are investigating an accident involving an overturned semi-truck at a gas station in Norcross Thursday morning.

It happened at a QT gas station along Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Norcross police were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, injuries were reported.

In addition to the semi-truck, multiple cars were involved in the wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.