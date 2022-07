article

A tractor-trailer crash closed one right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound in DeKalb County.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near Wesley Chapel Road and Panola Road.

A semi-truck seemed to have driven through a rail into the backyard of a home.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest about injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene trying to move the tractor-trailer.

Delays are backed up I-285 on I-20 eastbound.