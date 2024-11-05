1 dead in double shooting near Morehouse College

One person is dead and another injured in a shooting near Morehouse College on Election Day.

Officers were called out on Tuesday afternoon to a gas station on the corner of Sells Avenue SW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW, across the street from Harvey Stadium on the Morehouse College campus.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, one person was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital, but died.

The second person was alert, conscious, and breathing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The names and ages of the two people shot have not been released and there is no indication either relates to anyone at the Atlanta University Center.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.