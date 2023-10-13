Security increased at Douglasville high school because of shooting threat

article

There was an increased security presence at South Paulding High School in Douglasville on Friday because of rumors about a shooting threat to the school.

The principal of the school sent the following letter to school families:

Dear South Paulding High School Community,

In my efforts to keep you informed about events that may impact the school day, especially issues related to student safety, I wanted you to know that today we were made aware of a rumor circulating about a possible threat to student safety. The rumor alleges a student will "shoot up" the school on Friday. We believe this rumor stems from an altercation among a group of students that occurred last week. That situation was handled by our School Safety Officers and Sheriff’s Department School Resource Deputies, and school administration has also addressed the matter according to school district policy. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the source of the rumor, and we have increased the presence of security on campus and implemented additional security measures as a precaution.

Though this threat is unsubstantiated, we are sharing this with you because we believe it is important that you are notified any time, we receive information that may relate to student or staff safety. Our School Safety Officers and School Resource Deputies work with students in our schools daily to ensure a safe learning environment, and our school district works closely with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on all matters of safety that affect our schools. Due to the nature of social media, rumors and misinformation can spread very quickly. We encourage our students not to share these posts, but to instead report concerning information to the Vector Alert System, to a teacher, to a school administrator, or to any other adult. The Vector Alert system allows anyone to submit tips both directly to school district administrators and safety personnel, and tips may be left anonymously if you choose. Please visit https://www.paulding.k12.ga.us/safety for more information.

Thank you for your support as we work together to keep South Paulding High School the safest possible learning environment for our students, staff, and community.

Sincerely,

Edward Thomas

Principal

