Security guards shot outside Atlanta club, police say

Police are looking for a man who they say shot two security guards outside a northeast Atlanta nightclub.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Member's Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Police said security guards kicked out the man and he started shooting at officers when he drove away.

Police said both officers were shot but are expected to recover.

