Security guard arrested while on the job at Atlanta club

An Atlanta man was celebrating his birthday in downtown Atlanta when he noticed his debit card was missing.

He then noticed it was being use at the same bar he had just left.

Police say the person swiping it was a security guard.

Managers at the Views Bar and Grill Atlanta reviewed security footage.

The arrest report shows Jasmine Gill admitted to finding the card and using it.

Managers say she tried to use it a few times, but once it was declined, she threw the card away.

The restaurant says Gill was not an employee of theirs and was contracted through a security guard company.

The 29-year-old is charged with fraud.