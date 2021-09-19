Security cameras catch suspect swiping $300 from food mart cash register

article

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a food mart in Rossville.

Police said on Friday morning security cameras captured a person taking hundreds of dollars of cash out of a register.

Deputies reported at approximately 1 a.m. the person in the video forced their way into the Wilson Foodmart on Wilson Road. They took $300 in cash.

If you know anything about this case please contact a detective at 706-638-1909 ext 1262 or email ehill@walkerso.com. After 5 p.m., call Walker County's non-emergency line at 706-375-7810.

