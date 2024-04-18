Second teen charged over gun incident at Little Mill Middle School

article

A second teen is being charged in connection with a gun brought onto the campus of Little Mill Middle School in Forsyth County.

A 14-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for having a loaded gun with him on campus. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, during a search, a loaded 9mm pistol was located in the student's waistband. The student was arrested and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

As the investigator progressed, a second student was identified as knowing about the gun and even recording video of the teen with the firearm. That video was posted to social media.

The second teen did not notify authorities about the gun. The second teen was charged with terroristic threats, which is a misdemeanor, and was removed from school.

Deputies found out that although the gun had been properly secured by the first teen’s parents, he had secretly taken it.