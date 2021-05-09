Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:15 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Second Clayton County school to end year virtually due to COVID-19 spike

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools announced Sunday a second school within the district will complete the year virtually due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district released a statement saying it is aware of an increase in COVID-19 cases at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale and, starting Monday, the school would pivot to virtual instruction.

The school district said it is sanitizing classrooms and other possible infected areas on the school.

The district said it has suspended food service for Sequoyah Middle, which also served Harper Elementary School. The district advised students to receive meals via drive-up service from Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle or Riverdale High School on Monday and Tuesday. The district plans to announce alternate meal service options for students on Wednesday. 

Last week, Clayton County Public Schools announced another Riverdale school would finish the year online. Harper Elementary School switched to virtual learning on May 3. 

The CCPS school year ends on May 25.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.
 