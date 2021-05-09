Second Clayton County school to end year virtually due to COVID-19 spike

Clayton County Public Schools announced Sunday a second school within the district will complete the year virtually due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district released a statement saying it is aware of an increase in COVID-19 cases at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale and, starting Monday, the school would pivot to virtual instruction.

The school district said it is sanitizing classrooms and other possible infected areas on the school.

The district said it has suspended food service for Sequoyah Middle, which also served Harper Elementary School. The district advised students to receive meals via drive-up service from Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle or Riverdale High School on Monday and Tuesday. The district plans to announce alternate meal service options for students on Wednesday.

Last week, Clayton County Public Schools announced another Riverdale school would finish the year online. Harper Elementary School switched to virtual learning on May 3.

The CCPS school year ends on May 25.

