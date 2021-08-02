Second Clayton County school starts year online after outbreak of COVID-19

A second school in Clayton County is starting the year virtual after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases forced some to quarantine, district officials said.

Clayton County Public Schools said Pointe South Middle School in Jonesboro will operate with virtual learning through Wednesday.

On Friday, the district announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at North Clayton High School in College Park triggered that school to start with virtual learning.

"Clayton County Public Schools continues to make decisions in the best interest of all students and employees, district leaders will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will share additional information as necessary," a statement from the school district read.

Clayton County Public Schools is one of a handful of districts that have started the 2021-22 school year with a mast mandate.

