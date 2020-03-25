Second Atlanta police officer tests positive for the coronavirus

A second Atlanta police officer tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

The Atlanta Police Department made the announcement on Wednesday. The officer, who works in the field, is recovering in isolation.

The department said, overall, there is a small number of officers who are at home sick awaiting a confirmed diagnosis. All are self-quarantining.

The first case within the department was announced over the weekend. That officer tested positive for the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

“These officers continue to represent a small minority of the department, and will return to work as soon as they are cleared,” Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Director Carlos Campos wrote in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “We continue to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus within the department. We are in the process of distributing masks to our officers, so they are able to wear them when interacting with the public.”

A professional decontamination company has been hired to clean the worksite of the officers.

The department will also require anyone arrested to wear a mask while being transported to jail and will use discretion for arresting non-violent offenders.

“We continue to emphasize that APD expected the COVID-19 pandemic would affect our staffing – as it has law enforcement agencies all across the nation - and developed a contingency plan with a priority on ensuring we are able to respond to emergency calls,” Campos wrote. “We have experienced a lower call volume than usual in the past week, and there is no degradation to our ability to respond to 9-1-1 calls.”

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

