Atlanta police officer tests positive for coronavirus

An Atlanta police officer has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

The organization says that they were informed of the positive coronavirus test on Friday, and "made cleaning of the area where the officer worked a priority."

According to officials, the officer had not been to work since March 11. The unidentified officer worked at the department's headquarters building in downtown Atlanta.

APD commanders have since spoken to the colleagues who work with the patient to make them aware of the situation.

This is the first confirmed case in the Atlanta Police Department, but officials say they have a contingency plan in place to react to officers who are infected with the virus.

"That plan expects a certain number of personnel, either by becoming ill or quarantining, to be affected by the virus — just as every other entity across the globe is experiencing — and places a priority on re-directing personnel to answer 911 calls as needed," a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said. "There is no degradation to our ability to respond to emergencies at this time."

As of Friday night, there are 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County and a 39 cases in DeKalb County. A total number of 485 cases have been confirmed in the state of Georgia as a whole.

