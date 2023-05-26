Search underway for remains of Haralson County man who disappeared 34 years ago

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office has received a significant lead regarding a missing person case from 1988.

Bobby Gerald "Skin" Daniel was reported missing in Haralson County, Georgia, during the early fall of that year. He was last seen leaving his construction job accompanied by a family member. Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams contacted Capt. Donnie Mapp to initiate an investigation.

Capt. Mapp was provided with previously undisclosed information, including a potential location for the missing man's remains. On May 26, a search warrants was obtained and executed on a property situation on Daniel Road in hopes of finding a body.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office has received assistance from various agencies for this endeavor. Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Specialist Lee Weathersby is providing Ground Penetrating Radar, while Dillon Nelson and cadaver dog Jakoby, members of the Georgia Body Recovery Team, are aiding in the initial phase of the search. Moreover, the Piedmont University Forensic Response Team, led by Bruce Willis, Piedmont University's Vice President of Academic Affairs and Forensic Professor, and Katrina Willis, Forensic Manager for the Banks County Sheriff's Office, has also joined the effort. Capt. John Lannaeu, Forensic Lab Director of the Warner Robins Police Department, is another key contributor to the search.

Composed of students who have completed forensic coursework, the University Forensic Response Team brings specialized knowledge to the investigation. "This is an over 34-year-old missing person case, that is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was

or what happened to him," states Sheriff Stacy Williams. "We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper

burial.

At this time, the status of the search is unknown.