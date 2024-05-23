SEARCH OVER: Cobb County police find missing 13-year-old

article

The missing 13-year-old was found by police and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cobb County police are actively searching for a missing 13-year-old in the area of Autumn Leaves Lane near Blackwell Road and Ebenezer Road NE.

The police department posted a notice to the public on Facebook shortly before 2 p.m. saying that several units from their patrol division and special units would be in the area.

They also asked residents of the area to be on the lookout.

The missing teenager is named Gideon Gathu. He has been diagnosed with autism. He is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black and blue checkered shorts. He was riding a blue BMX bike with blue and purple rims.

If you see him, call 911 or 770-499-3911.

