Search on for critically missing 16-year-old in Paulding County

Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old female who is possibly suicidal.

Myannah Greene was last seen in the area of Enclave Drive and Highway 92. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Greene has a history of suicidal tendencies, according to the sheriff's department. If you have seen her or have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the sheriff's office. You can also text TIP PAULDING SO followed by your message to 888777. https://local.nixle.com/alert/10112091/?sub_id=0