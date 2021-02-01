Expand / Collapse search
Search for missing Dawson County teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Dawson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Taylor Montaigne (Dawson County Sheriff’s Office)

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Dawson County are searching for a missing teenager last seen early Sunday morning.

Taylor Montaigne, 15, was last seen leaving a house around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said.

She’s described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and shoulder-length dyed black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a cartoon image on it, maroon sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes, and a black Puma backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

_____

