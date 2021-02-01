Search for missing Dawson County teen

article

Authorities in Dawson County are searching for a missing teenager last seen early Sunday morning.

Taylor Montaigne, 15, was last seen leaving a house around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said.

She’s described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and shoulder-length dyed black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a cartoon image on it, maroon sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes, and a black Puma backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.