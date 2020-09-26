Search for man who stole gun used in double shooting at Duluth bar

Police are searching for a thief who stole a gun just minutes after two people were shot at a Duluth bar and grill last week.

Surveillance shows the thief at Sportstime Bar and Grille near Duluth back on September 16. Gwinnett County police said it was a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting.

Investigators said patrons tackled the suspected shooter and managed to wrestle the gun out of his. The silver revolver was then placed on the bar. Security video shows a man taking advantage of the chaos to swipe the gun.

The suspected gun thief then was seen on video exiting the parking lot onto Pleasant Hill Road in a small gray SUV. Investigators are not only looking for that man, but also for the gun, which is critical evidence in the double shooting.