Search for gunmen who shot at driver on busy Paulding County road

Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot into another vehicle while driving along a busy Paulding County roadway last Thursday.

Paulding County deputies said the two vehicles were driving east on Macland Road around 5:50 p.m. on April 22. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the vehicles involved.

Some type of dispute occurred between the two and shots were fired from one vehicle into the other near the intersection of Ida Lane.

"Just be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of what’s going on," Paulding County Sheriff’s Spokesman Ashley Henson said.

A stray bullet struck another driver’s vehicle as it was passing, but no one was injured.

Deputies said the vehicles were turned onto Mount Tabor Church Road and were not seen again.

"We had multiple callers that called in. at that hour right before six there are a lot of people on the roads and people are coming home. It’s very uncharacteristic in our communities," Henson said.

These photos released by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office of a vehicle involved in a driving dispute that turned into a shooting on April 22, 2021. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

It’s become a characteristic on metro Atlanta roadways and interstates.

There have been at least a dozen shootings from those behind the wheel this year leaving several people dead.

"Nothing is worth losing your life over especially a road rage type incident," Henson said.

Officials are warning drivers to think before they act.

"If it’s a road rage situation we want to encourage people to maintain composure. If you get cut off or someone cuts in front of you we want folks to remain calm," Henson said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles or has information on the incident should call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015 or Criminal Investigations/Cold Case Tip Line at770-443-3047.

