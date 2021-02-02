Expand / Collapse search
Search for 14-year-old Jonesboro girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jasmine Craft (Clayton County Police Department)

JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jasmine Craft walked away from her home in the 7000 block of Newbury Drive in Jonesboro on Tuesday around 1 a.m., police said. She had made a phone call to an unknown person a few hours earlier. Her guardian told police she heard the front door chine going off and spotted the teen walking away with a purple suitcase.

Police describe her as being 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, black shorts, and pink slippers.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 770-477-3747.

