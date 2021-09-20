Search continues for suspect in deadly DeKalb County shooting

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting at a home over the weekend.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2500 block of Williamsburg Drive near Lloyd Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

