Search continues for suspect in deadly DeKalb County shooting
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting at a home over the weekend.
It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2500 block of Williamsburg Drive near Lloyd Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where they later died.
Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.
The name of the victim has not been released.
