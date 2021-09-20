Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:59 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
5
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:56 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Search continues for suspect in deadly DeKalb County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DeKalb County police surround a home in the 2500 block of Williamsburg Drive after a reported shooting on Sept. 18, 2021. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting at a home over the weekend. 

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2500 block of Williamsburg Drive near Lloyd Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.