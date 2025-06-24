Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | June 27-29, 2025

article

Here’s a roundup of great ways to spend the weekend in and around metro Atlanta and North Georgia—from family-friendly farm nights and serene stargazing to high-energy concerts under the stars. Whether you’re into live music, community events, or curious new experiences, there’s something here to make the weekend memorable.

🎶 Live Music & Concerts

Pedro Fernández: Ave Fenix Tour

When: June 27

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

What: Beloved Mexican singer and actor Pedro Fernández brings his Ave Fenix Tour to Atlanta for one night only.

Cost: From $70

Worlds Greatest Dad & Bummer Hill

When: June 27

Where: The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta

What: An indie rock night featuring two local favorites on the rise.

Cost: Ticketed

Blondshell at Variety Playhouse

When: June 27

Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

What: Indie artist Blondshell headlines a soulful evening at this historic venue.

Cost: Ticketed

Sunset Concert Series at Fainting Goat Vineyards

When: June 27

Where: Fainting Goat Vineyards, Jasper

What: Kick off the weekend with live acoustic music by Michael Richardson and stunning vineyard view. Picnic friendly.

Cost: Free (wine and beer available for purchase)

Okay Kenedi

When: June 27

Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, Atlanta

What: A smooth blend of R&B and pop in an intimate Midtown setting.

Cost: Ticketed

Electric Feels

When: June 27

Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta

What: A 21+ electronic dance party with retro and modern club vibes.

Cost: Ticketed

BreezeFest at Northside Tavern

When: June 27 and 28

Where: Northside Tavern, Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

What: BreezeFest returns for a two-day celebration of blues music, featuring top local and regional acts like Frankie’s Blues Mission, Cody Matlock, Mudcat, and the Mike Veal Band.

Cost: $10 cover each day

Live Music at Red Top Mountain State Park

When: June 28

Where: Vaughn Log Cabin behind the Visitor Center, Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville

What: Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of live music hosted by the Friends of Red Top Mountain State Park.

Cost: Free with $5 parking fee

OkCello: LIVE at Atlanta Contemporary

When: June 28

Where: Atlanta Contemporary, Means Street NW, Atlanta

What: Experience two unique performances by acclaimed Atlanta cellist and composer Okorie "OkCello" Johnson at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with RSVP or admission; details available on Atlanta Contemporary's website.

Rebecca Frazier’s Grateful Strings

When: June 28

Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, Main Street, Duluth

What: Bluegrass guitarist with rootsy, heartfelt tunes

Cost: Check venue site

Departure – The Journey Tribute Band

When: June 28

Where: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta Square, Marietta

What: Relive the glory days of arena rock with Departure, a high-energy Journey tribute band delivering faithful renditions of iconic hits like "Don’t Stop Believin’," "Separate Ways," and "Faithfully."

Cost: Ticket purchase required (check event link for prices)

Back N Black – AC/DC Tribute

When: June 28

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Main Street, Woodstock

What: Get ready for a high-voltage night with Back N Black, a nationally touring AC/DC tribute band known for their two-hour, nonstop set packed with classic rock anthems.

Cost: From $38.44

Nu Wave ATL – 80s New Wave Party

When: June 28

Where: Sixes Tavern, Cartersville

What: Nu Wave ATL rolls into Cartersville with Georgia’s top 1980s new wave party.

Cost: Cover charge may apply (check with venue)

Radio 80s Band – Live at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater

When: June 28

Where: Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming City Center

What: Travel back to the vibrant era of big hair, synth beats, and unforgettable anthems as Radio 80s Band performs a high-energy tribute to the best music of the 1980s.

Cost: Free

Hauser Live at Chastain Park Amphitheater

When: June 29

Where: Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta

What: Experience the unforgettable sound of Hauser, the world-renowned cellist known for blending classical mastery with modern flair.

Cost: From $58

🎭 Theater & Film

The Book of Mormon at Fox Theatre

When: June 24-June 29

Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

What: The Tony Award‑winning irreverent musical comedy about two young, mismatched Mormon missionaries sent to a remote Ugandan village to convert locals.

Cost: From $58.50

Head Over Heels

When: June 27-29

Where: Orbit Arts Academy, Sandy Springs

What: A laugh-out-loud love story set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band the Go-Gos.

Cost: From $20

Shrek Jr. – Theatre Camp II

When: June 27-28

Where: Rockmart Theatre, East Elm Street, Rockmart

What: Youth performers present the beloved family musical from their summer camp.

Cost: Ticketed (check Rockmart Theatre website)

Anastasia – Summer Production

When: June 26-29

Where: Red Phoenix Performing Arts Studio, Alpharetta

What: A dazzling adaptation of the Tony-winning musical about a young woman's journey.

Cost: From $22

Sakuntalam – Indian Classical Kuchipudi Dance

When: June 28 (time TBD)

Where: Clayton County Performance Art Center, Mt. Zion Parkway, Jonesboro

What: Traditional Sanskrit dance drama with live orchestra

Cost: Venue ticketing

KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour

When: June 28

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

What: Family concert featuring kids singing pop favorites

Cost: Ticketed event

Crosswinds: The Courageous Life of Cornelia Fort

When: June 28

Where: CAF Airbase Georgia Warbird Museum Hangar, 1200 Echo Ct., Peachtree City, GA 30269

What: Crosswinds: The Courageous Life of Cornelia Fort is a new documentary honoring one of America’s earliest female military pilots. Hosted by Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia—the state’s largest WWII flying museum—the evening will include popcorn, WWII-era exhibits, dog-tag making, and a display of a restored PT-19 aircraft like the one Cornelia flew. A post-film panel features Cornelia’s family and aviation experts.

Cost: Free (advance reservations required on CAF website)

Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities

When: June 29

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Get ready for high-energy stunts, exciting performances, and family-friendly fun at Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities.

Cost: From $76

🎨Art

Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children

When: June 27-Oct. 12

Where: High Museum of Art, Midtown Atlanta

What: Comprehensive exhibition of Faith Ringgold's original paintings and drawings made for her children's books, including several artworks never exhibited before.

Cost: Regular museum admission

😂Comedy

FattMan Deezy – Live Taping

When: June 27

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner

What: Two-shows evening event with live taping by FattMan Deezy

Cost: From $25.95

Damon Wayans Jr. – Comedy Special

When: June 27–29 (multiple showtimes)

Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

What: Star of New Girl and Happy Endings headlines a special weekend run

Cost: From $45.99

Murder on Vavianna Island

When: June 27 & June 28

Where: Dad’s Garage Theatre, Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta

What: Burlesque-infused improvised comedy mystery—21+ only

Cost: From $51

Podcast Hangout & Live Show at Tabernacle Atlanta

When: June 28

Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: The LOL Podcast: Laugh Out Loud World Tour. Meet your favorite podcast hosts live. This immersive fan event includes premium seating, early entry, a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise, and a post-show group photo for VIP ticket holders.

Cost: Ticket purchase required (available via Ticketmaster; prices vary by package)

🍽️ Food Events & Festivals

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival 2025

When: June 23–29 (multiple events daily)

Where: Little Five Points, Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

What: Now in its 11th year, Southern Fried Queer Pride serves up a week-long celebration of queer art, music, drag, workshops, and community in the heart of Little Five Points. Highlights include a gallery opening, variety shows, multiple dance parties, a trans healthcare workshop, and the largest artist market in SFQP’s history.

Cost: Varies by event; artist market and several activities are free. Check full schedule at sfqp.info/sfqpfest2025

Smoke & Spice Block Party

When: June 28

Where: The Works ATL

What: Block party hosted by Fox Bros. BBQ and Chichería Mexican Kitchen featuring live music, smoked meats, coastal Mexican bites, craft margaritas, ice-cold beer and more.

Cost: From $43

🌳 Outdoor & Nature Activities

Creek Critters

When: June 27

Where: Black Rock Mountain State Park, Mountain City

What: Explore creek-life with a ranger-led walk

Cost: $5 parking, free program

Fish of Georgia Campfire Program

When: June 27

Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville

What: Evening talk and games about local fish species

Cost: $5 parking

Dipnetting/Stream Ecology

When: June 27

Where: Watson Mill Bridge State Park, Comer

What: Hands-on creek exploration and learning

Cost: $5 + $5 parking, pre-registration required

Glow Nights at Georgia Aquarium

When: Thursdays through Saturdays

Where: Georgia Aquarium, Baker Street NW, Atlanta

What: Dive into the magic of bioluminescence during the aquarium’s new summer series, Glow Nights. Glowing photo ops, themed food and drinks, glow gear, and surprise characters. Also, live performers—jugglers, aerialists, sway pole artists, and more.

Cost: $10 off general admission after 4 p.m. (tickets available online)

Stargazing with the Atlanta Astronomy Club

When: June 28 (weather permitting)

Where: Morgan Falls Overlook Park, Sandy Springs

What: Join the Atlanta Astronomy Club and the City of Sandy Springs for an evening under the stars. Telescopes will be set up for public viewing, and club members will be on hand to answer questions.

Cost: Free

Miniature Farm Animal Snuggles, S’mores & Movie Night

When: June 28

Where: Farm at Little Fox Hollow, Polk Lane, Sallas

What: Enjoy a cozy summer evening on the farm with cuddly miniature animals, gooey s’mores, and a family-friendly movie under the stars.

Cost: $20 per family (all proceeds benefit rescued animals)

Native Plant Ramble at Cheatham Hill

When: June 29

Where: Cheatham Hill Trailhead, 699 Cheatham Hill Drive SW, Marietta

What: Join the Georgia Native Plant Society – North Metro Atlanta Chapter for a guided educational walk through the woods. Learn about native plants in their natural habitat and connect with fellow plant enthusiasts.

Cost: Free (registration required)

🎉Other

Cruise Out to The Hyde Out

When: June 28

Where: The Hyde Out Diner, Allatoona Gateway, Acworth

What: Cruise in and show off your wheels—classic cars, motorcycles, scooters, or anything that rolls are welcome. food, games, and fun for all ages, with cornhole, giant Jenga, and outdoor activities. Grab lunch from The Hyde Out or a treat from My 2 Scoops Creamery.

Cost: Free

Author Meet & Greet with Charis Moldrik

When: June 28

Where: The Crazy Book Lady, Cherokee Street, Acworth

What: Stop by this local bookstore to meet independent author Charis Moldrik, who will be signing and discussing her Incorrigible Series—a gripping trilogy filled with suspense, passion, and resilience.

Cost: Free to attend; books available for purchase

Sunday Funday at Westside Motor Lounge

When: June 29

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What: Wrap up your weekend at Atlanta’s ultimate adult playground. Sunday Funday features food, drinks, games, live DJs, and an indoor-outdoor vibe made for chilling or partying.

Cost: Free before 4 p.m. (mimosas free until 3 p.m.; food and drinks available for purchase)

📅Coming Up

Bart Skils

When: July 3

Where: District Atlanta, Armour Drive, Atlanta

What: Internationally renowned techno DJ spinning high-energy sets for Independence Day celebrations

Cost: From $10

Cuddle a Cow Day at Satolah Creek Farm

When: July 5

Where: Satolah Creek Farm, 2220 Highway 28, Clayton

What: Get up close with friendly miniature Highland cows, calves, donkeys, and a majestic Clydesdale at this calming, family-friendly event. Guests can brush, feed, and cuddle the animals, enjoy charcuterie and refreshments, and snap unforgettable pasture-perfect photos.

Cost: $15 for children (ages 2–12), $30 for adults

Shablamilton: A Drag Musical Parody

When: July 9-12

Where: City Winery Atlanta, North Avenue NE, Atlanta

What: Imagine America’s founding fathers ditching their breeches for bodysuits and swapping powdered wigs for platinum lace-fronts, all narrated by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nicole Paige Brooks.

Cost: From $25

The Concerts at Eller Holler

When: July 10–31

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Thursday evening sunset concerts featuring regional and national acts in a scenic outdoor setting. July 10: Run Katie Run. July 17: Wanted. July 24: Dead Bread & The Loafers. July 31: Topper

Cost: Free admission

If you would like to submit information for a future Things to Do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.