Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | June 27-29, 2025
ATLANTA - Here’s a roundup of great ways to spend the weekend in and around metro Atlanta and North Georgia—from family-friendly farm nights and serene stargazing to high-energy concerts under the stars. Whether you’re into live music, community events, or curious new experiences, there’s something here to make the weekend memorable.
🎶 Live Music & Concerts
Pedro Fernández: Ave Fenix Tour
When: June 27
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
What: Beloved Mexican singer and actor Pedro Fernández brings his Ave Fenix Tour to Atlanta for one night only.
Cost: From $70
Worlds Greatest Dad & Bummer Hill
When: June 27
Where: The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta
What: An indie rock night featuring two local favorites on the rise.
Cost: Ticketed
Blondshell at Variety Playhouse
When: June 27
Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
What: Indie artist Blondshell headlines a soulful evening at this historic venue.
Cost: Ticketed
Sunset Concert Series at Fainting Goat Vineyards
When: June 27
Where: Fainting Goat Vineyards, Jasper
What: Kick off the weekend with live acoustic music by Michael Richardson and stunning vineyard view. Picnic friendly.
Cost: Free (wine and beer available for purchase)
Okay Kenedi
When: June 27
Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, Atlanta
What: A smooth blend of R&B and pop in an intimate Midtown setting.
Cost: Ticketed
Electric Feels
When: June 27
Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta
What: A 21+ electronic dance party with retro and modern club vibes.
Cost: Ticketed
BreezeFest at Northside Tavern
When: June 27 and 28
Where: Northside Tavern, Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
What: BreezeFest returns for a two-day celebration of blues music, featuring top local and regional acts like Frankie’s Blues Mission, Cody Matlock, Mudcat, and the Mike Veal Band.
Cost: $10 cover each day
Live Music at Red Top Mountain State Park
When: June 28
Where: Vaughn Log Cabin behind the Visitor Center, Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville
What: Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of live music hosted by the Friends of Red Top Mountain State Park.
Cost: Free with $5 parking fee
OkCello: LIVE at Atlanta Contemporary
When: June 28
Where: Atlanta Contemporary, Means Street NW, Atlanta
What: Experience two unique performances by acclaimed Atlanta cellist and composer Okorie "OkCello" Johnson at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with RSVP or admission; details available on Atlanta Contemporary's website.
Rebecca Frazier’s Grateful Strings
When: June 28
Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, Main Street, Duluth
What: Bluegrass guitarist with rootsy, heartfelt tunes
Cost: Check venue site
Departure – The Journey Tribute Band
When: June 28
Where: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta Square, Marietta
What: Relive the glory days of arena rock with Departure, a high-energy Journey tribute band delivering faithful renditions of iconic hits like "Don’t Stop Believin’," "Separate Ways," and "Faithfully."
Cost: Ticket purchase required (check event link for prices)
Back N Black – AC/DC Tribute
When: June 28
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Main Street, Woodstock
What: Get ready for a high-voltage night with Back N Black, a nationally touring AC/DC tribute band known for their two-hour, nonstop set packed with classic rock anthems.
Cost: From $38.44
Nu Wave ATL – 80s New Wave Party
When: June 28
Where: Sixes Tavern, Cartersville
What: Nu Wave ATL rolls into Cartersville with Georgia’s top 1980s new wave party.
Cost: Cover charge may apply (check with venue)
Radio 80s Band – Live at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater
When: June 28
Where: Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming City Center
What: Travel back to the vibrant era of big hair, synth beats, and unforgettable anthems as Radio 80s Band performs a high-energy tribute to the best music of the 1980s.
Cost: Free
Hauser Live at Chastain Park Amphitheater
When: June 29
Where: Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta
What: Experience the unforgettable sound of Hauser, the world-renowned cellist known for blending classical mastery with modern flair.
Cost: From $58
🎭 Theater & Film
The Book of Mormon at Fox Theatre
When: June 24-June 29
Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
What: The Tony Award‑winning irreverent musical comedy about two young, mismatched Mormon missionaries sent to a remote Ugandan village to convert locals.
Cost: From $58.50
Head Over Heels
When: June 27-29
Where: Orbit Arts Academy, Sandy Springs
What: A laugh-out-loud love story set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band the Go-Gos.
Cost: From $20
Shrek Jr. – Theatre Camp II
When: June 27-28
Where: Rockmart Theatre, East Elm Street, Rockmart
What: Youth performers present the beloved family musical from their summer camp.
Cost: Ticketed (check Rockmart Theatre website)
Anastasia – Summer Production
When: June 26-29
Where: Red Phoenix Performing Arts Studio, Alpharetta
What: A dazzling adaptation of the Tony-winning musical about a young woman's journey.
Cost: From $22
Sakuntalam – Indian Classical Kuchipudi Dance
When: June 28 (time TBD)
Where: Clayton County Performance Art Center, Mt. Zion Parkway, Jonesboro
What: Traditional Sanskrit dance drama with live orchestra
Cost: Venue ticketing
KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour
When: June 28
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
What: Family concert featuring kids singing pop favorites
Cost: Ticketed event
Crosswinds: The Courageous Life of Cornelia Fort
When: June 28
Where: CAF Airbase Georgia Warbird Museum Hangar, 1200 Echo Ct., Peachtree City, GA 30269
What: Crosswinds: The Courageous Life of Cornelia Fort is a new documentary honoring one of America’s earliest female military pilots. Hosted by Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia—the state’s largest WWII flying museum—the evening will include popcorn, WWII-era exhibits, dog-tag making, and a display of a restored PT-19 aircraft like the one Cornelia flew. A post-film panel features Cornelia’s family and aviation experts.
Cost: Free (advance reservations required on CAF website)
Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities
When: June 29
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Get ready for high-energy stunts, exciting performances, and family-friendly fun at Ninja Kidz Live: Infinite Possibilities.
Cost: From $76
🎨Art
Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children
When: June 27-Oct. 12
Where: High Museum of Art, Midtown Atlanta
What: Comprehensive exhibition of Faith Ringgold's original paintings and drawings made for her children's books, including several artworks never exhibited before.
Cost: Regular museum admission
😂Comedy
FattMan Deezy – Live Taping
When: June 27
Where: Uptown Comedy Corner
What: Two-shows evening event with live taping by FattMan Deezy
Cost: From $25.95
Damon Wayans Jr. – Comedy Special
When: June 27–29 (multiple showtimes)
Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
What: Star of New Girl and Happy Endings headlines a special weekend run
Cost: From $45.99
Murder on Vavianna Island
When: June 27 & June 28
Where: Dad’s Garage Theatre, Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta
What: Burlesque-infused improvised comedy mystery—21+ only
Cost: From $51
Podcast Hangout & Live Show at Tabernacle Atlanta
When: June 28
Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: The LOL Podcast: Laugh Out Loud World Tour. Meet your favorite podcast hosts live. This immersive fan event includes premium seating, early entry, a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise, and a post-show group photo for VIP ticket holders.
Cost: Ticket purchase required (available via Ticketmaster; prices vary by package)
🍽️ Food Events & Festivals
Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival 2025
When: June 23–29 (multiple events daily)
Where: Little Five Points, Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
What: Now in its 11th year, Southern Fried Queer Pride serves up a week-long celebration of queer art, music, drag, workshops, and community in the heart of Little Five Points. Highlights include a gallery opening, variety shows, multiple dance parties, a trans healthcare workshop, and the largest artist market in SFQP’s history.
Cost: Varies by event; artist market and several activities are free. Check full schedule at sfqp.info/sfqpfest2025
Smoke & Spice Block Party
When: June 28
Where: The Works ATL
What: Block party hosted by Fox Bros. BBQ and Chichería Mexican Kitchen featuring live music, smoked meats, coastal Mexican bites, craft margaritas, ice-cold beer and more.
Cost: From $43
🌳 Outdoor & Nature Activities
Creek Critters
When: June 27
Where: Black Rock Mountain State Park, Mountain City
What: Explore creek-life with a ranger-led walk
Cost: $5 parking, free program
Fish of Georgia Campfire Program
When: June 27
Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville
What: Evening talk and games about local fish species
Cost: $5 parking
Dipnetting/Stream Ecology
When: June 27
Where: Watson Mill Bridge State Park, Comer
What: Hands-on creek exploration and learning
Cost: $5 + $5 parking, pre-registration required
Glow Nights at Georgia Aquarium
When: Thursdays through Saturdays
Where: Georgia Aquarium, Baker Street NW, Atlanta
What: Dive into the magic of bioluminescence during the aquarium’s new summer series, Glow Nights. Glowing photo ops, themed food and drinks, glow gear, and surprise characters. Also, live performers—jugglers, aerialists, sway pole artists, and more.
Cost: $10 off general admission after 4 p.m. (tickets available online)
Stargazing with the Atlanta Astronomy Club
When: June 28 (weather permitting)
Where: Morgan Falls Overlook Park, Sandy Springs
What: Join the Atlanta Astronomy Club and the City of Sandy Springs for an evening under the stars. Telescopes will be set up for public viewing, and club members will be on hand to answer questions.
Cost: Free
Miniature Farm Animal Snuggles, S’mores & Movie Night
When: June 28
Where: Farm at Little Fox Hollow, Polk Lane, Sallas
What: Enjoy a cozy summer evening on the farm with cuddly miniature animals, gooey s’mores, and a family-friendly movie under the stars.
Cost: $20 per family (all proceeds benefit rescued animals)
Native Plant Ramble at Cheatham Hill
When: June 29
Where: Cheatham Hill Trailhead, 699 Cheatham Hill Drive SW, Marietta
What: Join the Georgia Native Plant Society – North Metro Atlanta Chapter for a guided educational walk through the woods. Learn about native plants in their natural habitat and connect with fellow plant enthusiasts.
Cost: Free (registration required)
🎉Other
Cruise Out to The Hyde Out
When: June 28
Where: The Hyde Out Diner, Allatoona Gateway, Acworth
What: Cruise in and show off your wheels—classic cars, motorcycles, scooters, or anything that rolls are welcome. food, games, and fun for all ages, with cornhole, giant Jenga, and outdoor activities. Grab lunch from The Hyde Out or a treat from My 2 Scoops Creamery.
Cost: Free
Author Meet & Greet with Charis Moldrik
When: June 28
Where: The Crazy Book Lady, Cherokee Street, Acworth
What: Stop by this local bookstore to meet independent author Charis Moldrik, who will be signing and discussing her Incorrigible Series—a gripping trilogy filled with suspense, passion, and resilience.
Cost: Free to attend; books available for purchase
Sunday Funday at Westside Motor Lounge
When: June 29
Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Street NW, Atlanta
What: Wrap up your weekend at Atlanta’s ultimate adult playground. Sunday Funday features food, drinks, games, live DJs, and an indoor-outdoor vibe made for chilling or partying.
Cost: Free before 4 p.m. (mimosas free until 3 p.m.; food and drinks available for purchase)
📅Coming Up
Bart Skils
When: July 3
Where: District Atlanta, Armour Drive, Atlanta
What: Internationally renowned techno DJ spinning high-energy sets for Independence Day celebrations
Cost: From $10
Cuddle a Cow Day at Satolah Creek Farm
When: July 5
Where: Satolah Creek Farm, 2220 Highway 28, Clayton
What: Get up close with friendly miniature Highland cows, calves, donkeys, and a majestic Clydesdale at this calming, family-friendly event. Guests can brush, feed, and cuddle the animals, enjoy charcuterie and refreshments, and snap unforgettable pasture-perfect photos.
Cost: $15 for children (ages 2–12), $30 for adults
Shablamilton: A Drag Musical Parody
When: July 9-12
Where: City Winery Atlanta, North Avenue NE, Atlanta
What: Imagine America’s founding fathers ditching their breeches for bodysuits and swapping powdered wigs for platinum lace-fronts, all narrated by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nicole Paige Brooks.
Cost: From $25
The Concerts at Eller Holler
When: July 10–31
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Thursday evening sunset concerts featuring regional and national acts in a scenic outdoor setting. July 10: Run Katie Run. July 17: Wanted. July 24: Dead Bread & The Loafers. July 31: Topper
Cost: Free admission
If you would like to submit information for a future Things to Do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.