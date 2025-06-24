Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County

Four men shot after basketball game in Jonesboro church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 8:41pm EDT
Jonesboro
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Officers said the shooting happened after a basketball game inside the church located in the 100 block of Church Street.
    • The three men are all expected to survive. 
    • The suspect, Nigel Banks, 22, turned himself in to police after the shooting, police said.

JONESBORO, Ga. - 4 people were shot inside a Jonesboro church Monday around 10:20 p.m., according to police.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened after a basketball game inside the church located in the 100 block of Church Street.

Several people started arguing, and the shooting happened, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Toby Veal, 31, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Paramedics took Veal to the hospital.

While investigating the shooting, officers were notified that 3 other victims showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kendarius Holcombe, 33, had a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Christopher Hampton, 33, and Gabriel Marshall, 32, both had gunshot wounds to their calves.

The suspect, Nigel Banks, 22, turned himself in to police after the shooting, police said.

He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Police said they charged Banks with 4 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of discharging a firearm on the property of another. 

What's next:

The Clayton County District Attorney will take over the case. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a press release sent by the Jonesboro Police Department. 

JonesboroCrime and Public SafetyNews