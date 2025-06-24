Four men shot after basketball game in Jonesboro church

article

The Brief Officers said the shooting happened after a basketball game inside the church located in the 100 block of Church Street. The three men are all expected to survive. The suspect, Nigel Banks, 22, turned himself in to police after the shooting, police said.



4 people were shot inside a Jonesboro church Monday around 10:20 p.m., according to police.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened after a basketball game inside the church located in the 100 block of Church Street.

Several people started arguing, and the shooting happened, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Toby Veal, 31, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Paramedics took Veal to the hospital.

While investigating the shooting, officers were notified that 3 other victims showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kendarius Holcombe, 33, had a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Christopher Hampton, 33, and Gabriel Marshall, 32, both had gunshot wounds to their calves.

The suspect, Nigel Banks, 22, turned himself in to police after the shooting, police said.

He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Police said they charged Banks with 4 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of discharging a firearm on the property of another.

What's next:

The Clayton County District Attorney will take over the case.