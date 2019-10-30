Search continues for missing dementia patient, caretaker after 2nd facility discovered

The search for a missing 59-year-old Georgia woman and her caretaker has led police to discover multiple elders who were denied food and medication.

Linda Kimble, 59, suffers from dementia and other ailments. She had been undergoing treatment at the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. According to Kimble's daughter, Richetta Henderson, they were given a referral to a home operated by 50-year-old Kishia Mitchell for long-term medical placement.

Since transferring to the home run by Mitchell, however, Henderson says she was never able to speak with or visit her mother and was refused a site visit. Henderson said she got repeated excuses about her mom being outside the facility, on trips and such. When police went to investigate the home, they discovered it was now a vacant property and Kimble and Mitchell were nowhere to be found.

Gwinnett County police released an alert asking for help locating the two women on Oct. 11. The next day police say they were dispatched to another case involving Mitchell in which a 26-year-old man walked into a bank in unincorporated Stone Mountain saying that Mitchell was his caretaker and that he hadn't seen her or eaten in two days.

Officers took the man back to his home on the 2900 block of Deshong Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain. It's there that they found nine adults with varying levels of special needs and no caretaker present.

Speaking to the residents, the officers say they learned that the residents had not eaten or had access to medication for "several days." Eight of the residents have since been relocated. One resident declined to move.

After this investigation, police have charged Mitchell with two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elderly person and two counts of an unlicensed personal care home. She had previously had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Officials are still searching for both Kimble and Mitchell. Police say it is imperative they locate Kimble to make sure her physical and medical needs are being met.

Anyone who sees either woman is asked to contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).